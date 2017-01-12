Robert Edsel coming to MBHS

× Expand By Keith McCoy

On Jan. 17, the Mountain Brook High School's Fine Arts Center will welcome best-selling author Robert Edsel for a school-wide learning event. He is most well-known for his book, The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History, which was later adapted into the movie, The Monuments Men, featuring Kate Blanchett, George Clooney and John Goodman.

"We are very excited about hosting Mr. Edsel, especially since one of the Monument Men, Robert Posey, was an Alabama native and is buried at Elmwood Cemetery," MBHS librarian Sonya Jordan said. Jordan continued to say that the event will fit in with their curriculum in art history, American and world history, readying, writing and research, and the social studies department has worked to relate their teachings with the presentation.

While the event is open to students only, Edsel's book is available for pre-sale online under the payments section, and he will be holding a book signing immediately after speaking.