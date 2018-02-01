Two MBHS students nominated to US Service Academies

× Expand Courtesy of Cate Cullen. Rep. Gary Palmer nominated 24 students to U.S. Service Academies this year, two of whom are Mountain Brook residents.

Each December, Congressman Gary Palmer partners with his Academy Advisory Board to interview and nominate outstanding students from Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District for an appointment to our nation’s service academies. U.S. Service Academy recruiters laud the level of preparedness and exceptional achievements of cadets from this district. Students who are accepted as cadets and midshipmen will be receiving the highest levels of education, athletic conditioning, leadership building, and training to defend America’s freedoms on air, land and sea.

The application process for most U.S. Service Academies involves receiving a nomination from their U.S. House Representative, U.S. Senator, the Vice President or the President. These academies include the: U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO; U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. Once the nomination is confirmed, each respective academy will review the candidate before making an offer. Students who enroll become scholar soldiers in some of the most prestigious traditions in America.

This year, 24 students received congressional nominations from Congressman Palmer, with two being from Mountain Brook. Thomas Graham was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and Will Watson was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy

Congratulations to these accomplished students who seek to achieve at the highest levels in order to serve our country.

-Submitted by Cate Cullen