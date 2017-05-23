Yearbook program wins national award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill McGee. Charlotte Farrar, Marley Barnett and Nick Bruno.

Mountain Brook High School on May 3 was named a Jostens 2017 National Yearbook Program of Excellence.

This year’s program was led by editors Marley Barnett, Nick Bruno and Charlotte Farrar, under the direction of Brooke Hawkins and Jill McGee, MBHS’s yearbook adviser.

“Mountain Brook High School’s 2017 yearbook staff has created an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement and successfully managing the yearbook creation process commemorating their 50th edition. They have created one of the best yearbooks in the country ...,” said Jeremy Grubbs, Jostens senior yearbook representative.

To commemorate its award, the MBHS yearbook program will receive a gem-studded recognition pin and a banner to display in the school.

‒ Submitted by Jostens.