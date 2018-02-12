MBJH, MBHS students recognized at Board of Education meeting

× 1 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Spartanette coaches Debbie Stump and Lisa Lewis introduce their team to the Board of Education at their meeting on Feb. 12. × 2 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Dorians Coach Heather Fitch introduces the team to the Board of Education during their meeting on Feb. 12. × 3 of 3 Expand Lexi Coon. Dorians coach Heather Fitch speaks to the board on Feb. 12 about their accomplishments this past season. Prev Next

Board of Education representatives and members of the community gathered at Brookwood Forest Elementary on Feb. 12 to start the monthly board meeting with three sets of recognitions.

The first, coming from Mountain Brook Junior High, highlighted the achievements of five students as they earned recognition from the Southeast Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition for their writing abilities.

Teacher Andrew Cotton, who encouraged his students to apply to the awards, said he learned of the program through a book composed of student writing. Upon researching the awards, discovered entries were due the following day. The awards were Gold Key, Silver Key, Honorable Mention.

He gave the opportunity to his students and let them know of the program, and the following were recognized:

Amy Elizabeth Hudson - Gold Key in science fiction and fantasy

Hunter Anderson - Silver Key in flash fiction; Silver Key in personal essay and memoir; Honorable Mention in flash fiction

Meg Dobbins - Honorable Mention in personal essay and memoir

Lilly Lejeune - Honorable Mention in short story

Kate Ryan - Honorable Mention in short story

MBJH had another group of young students earn awards recently as well, as the Spartanettes performed better than they’ve ever done at the UDA Magic City Dance Championship, teacher and sponsor Debbie Stump said. This event served as their regional competition.

Together, the team again placed first in the high-kick competition, but this year they also won the pom competition and earned the title of Best Audience Appeal for the junior high division.

“The mood in the gym changed when they walked out there,” said MBJH principal Donald Clayton. “Any superlative that you would put with this group is well deserving.”

Their high school counterparts, the Dorians, also had a reason to celebrate. After winning regionals this year, they continued on to Orlando, Florida, to compete in nationals. There, they earned 11th place. Sponsor and coach Heather Fitch said this is the first time in school history that the Dorians won the regional title and a national ranking in the same year. It’s a relatively young team, too.

“We could not be more excited about the future for the dance program at Mountain Brook,” she said.

Director of Student Services Dale Wisely also spoke to the board during the meeting, reviewing the plan for the second annual All In Parent Conference that is to take place on Feb. 13. The conference is set to cover topics such as parenting a child with ADHD, meaningful discussions at the dinner table, how to build positive peer relations and how to parent a child through competitive, overachieving society.

As of press time, he said the event had garnered more than 200 registrants.

Also during the Board of Education meeting, board members:

Approved minutes from the previous meeting.

Reviewed this month’s financial statements.

Approved additions and changes to the fine art curriculum and world languages after leaving the curriculums tabled for one month to allow for community input.

Approved personnel recommendations.

Approved the sale or disposal of surplus items.

The next board meeting will be on March 12 at 3:30 p.m.