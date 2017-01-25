Basketball teams take on holiday project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wendy Barze.

The seventh-grade basketball teams at MBJH recently participated in a Holiday Service Project benefiting The Sugar Plum Shop at Children’s of Alabama hospital.

Players raised more than $500 and shopped for toys to donate to Children’s. Parents of patients who spent the holidays in the hospital were also able to shop in the Sugar Plum Shop free of charge.

Members of the boys team include: Edward Barze, Sims Brown, George Cain, Carson Camper, Patch Lyman, Mac McCowan, Will McIlvaine, Charlie McKimmon, Dive Rowe, George Scofield, Evan Shiflet and Jake Thompson.

Seventh-grade girls basketball team members: Harriet Adams, Nelle Bashinsky, Ava Darden, Callie Davis, Greer Golden, Hannah Hitson, Wels Holman, Alden Johnson, Kate Methvin, Lucy Redden, Emma Cate Rutledge and Maggie Windle.

– Submitted by Wendy Barze.