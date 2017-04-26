Junior high’s Spartanettes win dance championship

Congratulations to the MBJH Spartanettes for their win in high kick at the Alabama Dance Team Championship.

The team competed in the UDA sponsored event at Spain Park High School on Saturday, Jan. 28. They competed in two categories and came away with a first place trophy in high kick and a second place trophy in pom.

The Spartanettes are eighth- and ninth-grade students at the junior high school. They perform at football games, basketball games, pep rallies, and march in both the Halloween parade and Holiday parade.

Dancers include: Sibley Cotton, Bella Hoffman, Emma Williams, Lil Balogh, Stewart Anne Murdock, Bebe Holloway, Claire Tucker, Ella Dorman, Elizabeth Hanaway, Lowery Thompson, Fagan Leitner, Grace Kohler, Caitlyn Burrus, Maddie Ross, Ella Grace Bowers, Louisa Patrick, Mary Grace Lorino, Anna Catherine Sorrels, Kennedy Stewart, Ella Frances Mandell, Marechal Sledge and Helen Carson. The sponsors are Lisa Lewis and Debbie Stump.

‒ Submitted by Debbie Stump.