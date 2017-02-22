Lutzenkirchen speaks to MBJH students

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Hayley Young. MBJH students recently attended an assembly featuring Mike Lutzenkirchen, sponsored by All In Mountain Brook.

MBJH students recently attended an assembly featuring Mike Lutzenkirchen, sponsored by All In Mountain Brook. Lutzenkirchen spoke about the legacy of his son, Philip, who was tragically killed in 2014 in a motor vehicle accident. Lutzenkirchen challenged students to be available to everyone, even to those they don’t know well. He also challenged the students to go beyond just being a good friend, but instead to be a great friend who can be strong and say no to peer pressure. He told them to be so great that they could be counted on. The students listened with great respect and received Lutzenkirchen’s important message.

– Submitted by Hayley Young.