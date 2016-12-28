MBJH announces Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hayley Young. Left to right: Jack Pflaum, Teddy Kent, Coach John Phillips, Celie Field and Isabelle Yates.

John Phillips was recently named Teacher of the Year at MBJH. For 19 years, he has taught boys and girls physical education classes there. He is a National Board certified teacher in physical education. In addition to being the junior high athletic director, he coaches cross-country, basketball and track and sponsors the Spartan Council Leadership club. He loves to mentor young teachers and coaches and has had more than 20 student teachers.

When asked about this honor, he said, “I accept this award on behalf of the MBJH faculty, staff and my physical education collegues. The MB school system has always been a huge support in both my personal and professional goals. I am fortunate to work with some outstanding professionals in my department and the school who push me to be my best.”

– Submitted by Hayley Young.