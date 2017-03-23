MBJH Art Forms showcase student talent

This year’s Mountain Brook Junior High Art Forms allowed students the opportunity to show off their talents. Students performed and competed in three divisions — visual arts, literary arts and performing arts — and the winners were highlighted in the annual showcase on Jan. 27, where they performed for friends and family.

A list of the performing students and winners is below.

Performing Arts Winners

► Overall Winner: Kendall Whately

Ninth Grade

► 1st - Lindsay Jane Drummond

► 2nd - Elizabeth Hanaway & Grace Kohler

► 3rd - Carly Cole

Eighth Grade

► 1st -  Kyra Berger

► 2nd -  Lindsay Whatley

► 3rd - Olivia Schelske

Seventh Grade

► 1st - tie Mary Long & Reagan Downey

► 2nd - Claire Lauterbach

► 3rd - Kate Lauterbach

Visual Arts Winners

► Overall Winner: Tie Leila Radney & Ellen Landy

Eighth Grade

► 1st - Caroline Kracke

► 2nd - Helen Walthall

Seventh Grade

► 1st - Addie Hobbs

► 2nd - Adrienne Belser

► 3rd - Anna Jane Hobbs

Literary Arts Winners

► 1st - Hadley Bryant -  “When the Moon Crashes into the Sun”

► 2nd - Lillie LeJeune - Untitled

► 3rd - Claire Lauterbach – “Perspective”

– Submitted by Monica Sargent.

