MBJH Art Forms showcase student talent

Photo courtesy of Monica Sargent.
Reagan Downey dances during the MBJH Art Forms.
This year’s Mountain Brook Junior High Art Forms allowed students the opportunity to show off their talents. Students performed and competed in three divisions — visual arts, literary arts and performing arts — and the winners were highlighted in the annual showcase on Jan. 27, where they performed for friends and family.
A list of the performing students and winners is below.
Performing Arts Winners
► Overall Winner: Kendall Whately
Ninth Grade
► 1st - Lindsay Jane Drummond
► 2nd - Elizabeth Hanaway & Grace Kohler
► 3rd - Carly Cole
Eighth Grade
► 1st - Kyra Berger
► 2nd - Lindsay Whatley
► 3rd - Olivia Schelske
Seventh Grade
► 1st - tie Mary Long & Reagan Downey
► 2nd - Claire Lauterbach
► 3rd - Kate Lauterbach
Visual Arts Winners
► Overall Winner: Tie Leila Radney & Ellen Landy
Eighth Grade
► 1st - Caroline Kracke
► 2nd - Helen Walthall
Seventh Grade
► 1st - Addie Hobbs
► 2nd - Adrienne Belser
► 3rd - Anna Jane Hobbs
Literary Arts Winners
► 1st - Hadley Bryant - “When the Moon Crashes into the Sun”
► 2nd - Lillie LeJeune - Untitled
► 3rd - Claire Lauterbach – “Perspective”
– Submitted by Monica Sargent.