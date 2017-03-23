MBJH Art Forms showcase student talent

× Expand Photo courtesy of Monica Sargent. Reagan Downey dances during the MBJH Art Forms.

This year’s Mountain Brook Junior High Art Forms allowed students the opportunity to show off their talents. Students performed and competed in three divisions — visual arts, literary arts and performing arts — and the winners were highlighted in the annual showcase on Jan. 27, where they performed for friends and family.

A list of the performing students and winners is below.

Performing Arts Winners

► Overall Winner: Kendall Whately

Ninth Grade

► 1st - Lindsay Jane Drummond

► 2nd - Elizabeth Hanaway & Grace Kohler

► 3rd - Carly Cole

Eighth Grade

► 1st - Kyra Berger

► 2nd - Lindsay Whatley

► 3rd - Olivia Schelske

Seventh Grade

► 1st - tie Mary Long & Reagan Downey

► 2nd - Claire Lauterbach

► 3rd - Kate Lauterbach

Visual Arts Winners

► Overall Winner: Tie Leila Radney & Ellen Landy

Eighth Grade

► 1st - Caroline Kracke

► 2nd - Helen Walthall

Seventh Grade

► 1st - Addie Hobbs

► 2nd - Adrienne Belser

► 3rd - Anna Jane Hobbs

Literary Arts Winners

► 1st - Hadley Bryant - “When the Moon Crashes into the Sun”

► 2nd - Lillie LeJeune - Untitled

► 3rd - Claire Lauterbach – “Perspective”

– Submitted by Monica Sargent.