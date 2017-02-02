MBJH Art Forms showcases student talent

1 of 8
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Lourdes Rodriguez
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Elizabeth Hannaway and Grace Kohler
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Teddy Feig
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Claire Lauderbach
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Mary Long
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Lindsey Jane Drummond
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Michael Bracer
Courtesy of Monica Sargent
Reagan Downey
This year’s Mountain Brook Junior High’s Art Forms allowed students the opportunity to show off their talents. Students performed and competed in three divisions — visual arts, literary arts and performing arts — and the winners were highlighted in the annual showcase on Jan. 27, where they performed for friends and family.
A list of the performing students and winners is below.
Performing Arts Winners
Overall Winner: Kendall Whately
Ninth Grade
1st - Lindsay Jane Drummond
2nd - Elizabeth Hanaway & Grace Kohler
3rd - Carly Cole
Eighth Grade
1st - Kyra Berger
2nd - Lindsay Whatley
3rd - Olivia Schelske
Seventh Grade
1st - tie Mary Long & Reagan Downey
2nd - Claire Lauterbach
3rd - Kate Lauterbach
Visual Arts Winners
Overall Winner: Tie Leila Radney & Ellen Landy
Eighth Grade
1st - Caroline Kracke
2nd - Helen Walthall
Seventh Grade
1st - Addie Hobbs
2nd - Adrienne Belser
3rd - Anna Jane Hobbs
Literary Arts Winners
1st.- Hadley Bryant - “When the Moon Crashes into the Sun”
2nd - Lillie LeJeune - Untitled
3rd - Claire Lauterbach – “Perspective”
-Submitted by Monica Sargent