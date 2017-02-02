MBJH Art Forms showcases student talent

Lourdes Rodriguez

Lourdes Rodriguez

Elizabeth Hannaway and Grace Kohler

Teddy Feig

Claire Lauderbach

Mary Long

Lindsey Jane Drummond

Michael Bracer

Reagan Downey

This year’s Mountain Brook Junior High’s Art Forms allowed students the opportunity to show off their talents. Students performed and competed in three divisions — visual arts, literary arts and performing arts — and the winners were highlighted in the annual showcase on Jan. 27, where they performed for friends and family.

A list of the performing students and winners is below.

Performing Arts Winners

Overall Winner: Kendall Whately

Ninth Grade

1st - Lindsay Jane Drummond

2nd - Elizabeth Hanaway & Grace Kohler

3rd - Carly Cole

Eighth Grade

1st -  Kyra Berger

2nd -  Lindsay Whatley

3rd - Olivia Schelske

Seventh Grade

1st - tie Mary Long & Reagan Downey

2nd - Claire Lauterbach

3rd - Kate Lauterbach

Visual Arts Winners

Overall Winner: Tie Leila Radney & Ellen Landy

Eighth Grade

1st - Caroline Kracke

2nd - Helen Walthall

Seventh Grade

1st - Addie Hobbs

2nd - Adrienne Belser

3rd - Anna Jane Hobbs

Literary Arts Winners

1st.- Hadley Bryant -  “When the Moon Crashes into the Sun”

2nd - Lillie LeJeune - Untitled

3rd - Claire Lauterbach – “Perspective”

-Submitted by Monica Sargent

