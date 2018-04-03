MBJH TedEd club hosting Ted Talk event

× Expand Courtesy of Suzan Brandt. MBJH will be hosting TEDxYouth@MBJH on April 14.

Mountain Brook Junior High School will be hosting its fourth annual TEDx event, TEDxYouth@MBJH, on April 14 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Originally created to highlight the TEDx talks of the MBJH TEDEd Club, the program also features musical performances, art and talks from various other speakers in the community. This is currently the only TEDx event that allows for participants and attendees under the age of 18, said MBJH technology coordinator Suzan Brandt.

“We have had had two previous speakers to be invited to the TED stage in NY to give their talks,” said Brandt, naming students Sean Fredella and Brett Lewis.

Brandt said student Chloe Kinderman’s talk, “The Importance of Women in STEM Fields,” is being featured by TED in honor of International Women’s Day, and the TEDEd Club YouTube Channel is highlighting Izzy Narcucci’s talk about the gun show loophole, Emily Franklin’s talk about equal pay and Vann Stewart’s talk about reducing fossil fuel.

In total, there will be 13 speakers at the event, 12 of whom are students. Writer Kari Kampakis will also be presenting.

TEDxYouth@MBJH provides the opportunity for those of all ages to attend a TEDx event attend “together.” This will be a global event that will be streamed live and recorded. Tickets to attend the event and be a part of the live audience are $25. For more information, click here.