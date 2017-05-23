MBJH prepares students for transition

Months before the seventh-graders walk through the doors of the Mountain Brook Junior High on the first day of school, MBJH begins to prepare those students and parents for the transition from elementary school to junior high.

The transition from sixth to seventh grade can be overwhelming, but MBJH has developed a process to introduce those students to MBJH in advance of the start of school in August.

Beginning in February, Ms. Jana Lee, the seventh-grade counselor, and MBJH administrators visited the sixth-grade students at each elementary school to welcome them to junior high and discuss class options for the next school year.

Following those meetings, MBJH invited parents of rising seventh-graders to the school to meet the administrators and to discuss class options.

In April, the MBJH welcomed parents back to the school to talk to MBJH administrators, parents and students and to tour the building.

In May, the sixth-grade students from each elementary school visited MBJH to meet administrators and teachers and to explore the building.

Throughout the summer, MBJH will hold summer tours at school so students are comfortable with the building.

The transition process will culminate at Spartan Day on Aug. 7, when the new seventh-graders will spend the day at MBJH meeting new friends, walking through their schedules, meeting teachers, opening their lockers and familiarizing themselves with the school.

With so many opportunities to explore MBJH and see welcoming faces, the hope is that the first day of school will be an easy transition for new students!

– Submitted by Monica Sargent.