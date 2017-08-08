MBJH PTO funds outdoor lunchroom pavilion

× Expand -Submitted by Monica Sargent

When Mountain Brook Junior High students were asked how their experience at MBJH could be improved, many students expressed a desire to have more outdoor space, especially during the lunch period.

As a result, the MBJH PTO stepped up to fund an outdoor lunch pavilion. Construction of the outdoor lunch pavilion was completed over the summer. The outdoor lunch pavilion is a much needed expansion of the lunchroom and provides a wonderful outdoor space for students to enjoy.

