MBJH Spartanettes bring home three wins at the Magic City Dance Championship

The Mountain Brook Junior High School Spartanettes dance team accomplished a long-term goal of winning first place in both the High Kick and Pom routines at the Magic City Dance Championship on Jan. 27.

Not only were they awarded these two titles, but they also were awarded the "Best Crowd Appeal award.” This the first time the Spartanettes won all 3 awards at he same time. We are very proud of our Spartanettes in Mountain Brook.

-Submitted by Casey Horn.

