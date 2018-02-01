MBJH Spartanettes bring home three wins at the Magic City Dance Championship

× Expand Courtesy of Casey Horn. Bottom Row left to right: Carson Horn, Caitlyn Burrus, Emma Williams, Anne Smith, Sara Allen Brown, Ella Frances Mandell, Kathleen Webb, Ann Woodke and Marechal Sledge.Top row left to right: Sponsor Debbie Stump, Maddie Ross, Kennedy Stewart, Ashley Pitts, Catherine Guilsher, Sarah Simon, Caroline Bates, Caroline Hellums, Sarah Welles Edwards, Frances Vandevelde, Mary Chandler Robinett, Mary Mac Coppedge, Molly Keller, Fagan Leitner, Hannah Halpern, Addison Wint, Camille Gillum and sponsor Lisa Lewis.

The Mountain Brook Junior High School Spartanettes dance team accomplished a long-term goal of winning first place in both the High Kick and Pom routines at the Magic City Dance Championship on Jan. 27.

Not only were they awarded these two titles, but they also were awarded the "Best Crowd Appeal award.” This the first time the Spartanettes won all 3 awards at he same time. We are very proud of our Spartanettes in Mountain Brook.

-Submitted by Casey Horn.