MBJH student recognized by American Geographical Society

MBJH teacher Lisa Lewis was recognized by the American Geographical Society.

The American Geographical Society (AGS) named Mountain Brook Junior High's Lisa Lewis a 2017 AGS Geography Teacher Fellow. AGS is a 21st century learning society dedicated to the advancement of geographic thinking, knowledge and understanding across business, government, academe, social sectors and most importantly with teachers and students.

Lewis is one of 50 teachers selected from across the United States as a 2017 AGS Geography Teacher Fellow. As an AGS Geography Teacher Fellow, Lewis will attend the AGS Fall Symposium in November 2017 at Columbia University in New York City.

The Symposium provides Teacher Fellows with the opportunity to gain valuable cutting-edge content knowledge and awareness of the real-world geographic workplace skills demanded by today's geospatial companies. The AGS Fall Symposium is one of the most important and recognized geography/geospatial events in North America during the fall semester. Attendees include CEOs and senior executives from preeminent geospatial companies along with leading experts and representatives from government, not-for-profits, and academia.

Lewis teaches Advanced Placement (AP) Human Geography at MBJH.

