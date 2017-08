× Expand Photo courtesy of Jimmy McGowan. MBJH art teacher Jimmy McGowan and Caroline Parker.

Mountain Brook Junior High ninth-grader Caroline Parker won Best of 3-D/Craft in the State Visual Arts Achievement Program 2017 for her sculpture, “Fishing,” made with a floral foam block and fishing lures on a wooden base.

In order to compete at the state level, students must win in their district.

Caroline is a very talented young artist with a bright future.

– Submitted by Jimmy McGowan, MBJH art teacher.