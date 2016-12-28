MBJH students volunteer during tutoring sessions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anne Mitchell Welch. Students volunteer with the Birmingham YMCA Youth Development Center.

Every Tuesday afternoon, the Birmingham YMCA Youth Development Center brings 20 to 25 kindergarten-third-grade age students to receive homework help and participate in fun and creative learning activities at Mountain Brook Junior High School for the Tuesday Tutoring club. There, 20 to 30 MBJH and MBHS students greet the kids and build lasting friendships.

The program began over four years ago when a student at Mountain Brook Junior High and teacher Mrs. Ginny Bakken both felt a longing to serve the community. Principal Amanda Hood introduced the two to each other, and from there, they began this much-appreciated program.

New this year is the addition of a program run by the Mountain Brook High School debate team called Up for Debate. For this, the YMCA brings an additional group of sixth- through eighth-grade age students who work with members from the high school debate team in order to develop public speaking skills that are beneficial to them inside and outside of the classroom.

Each week, a junior high teacher volunteers his/her time in order to teach the visiting children a mini-lesson about his/her content area. Mr. Benlee Hughley, a French teacher at the junior high, taught the children the colors of the rainbow in French with a coloring activity and a song; Mrs. Phillips, an English teacher, came up with a new twist on a favorite Katy Perry song to help the kids learn about opposites; and Ms. Townsend, an art teacher, opened up her classroom to an engaging art project. At the end of the day, students enjoy various snacks donated by some very generous members of our community.

This program allows students from Mountain Brook to form concrete, lasting friendships with the younger children. Hayden Sledge, a junior at Mountain Brook High School and member of the debate team, has personally benefited from this program.

Hayden is just one of many of the tutors whose life has been enriched by this program and these children. Everyone looks forward to it each and every week, which comes to show how truly impactful a program as inspiring as this one can be.

There is a need for peanut-free snacks and water bottles to be donated for the kids, preferably something that is healthy and substantive. Donations can be left at the front desk of the junior high with Mrs. Nash.

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Wood-Weas at woodwease@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

– Submitted by Anne Mitchell Welch.