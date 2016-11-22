MBJH teacher develops nationally recognized method

Pamela Pugh, a ninth-grade English teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High, wanted to help her students strengthen their ability to use the spoken word and become more engaged in the learning process. After researching and evaluating various teaching methods, Pugh developed and implemented her own version of the Socratic circle, a student-led discussion that focuses on polite debate supported by a thorough understanding of the topic being discussed. Pugh researched many different teachers' methods of using the circle within their classroom and has brought together those ideas to make her own version of it.

Students are provided a topic for discussion and each student is required to prepare textual support and open-ended questions. The students then participate in student-led discussion by asking and answering questions. The students take ownership of the class with limited involvement from Pugh. Pugh has discovered that by allowing students to lead the discussion, they are more prepared and invested in the process.

The Alabama Department of Education observed the Socratic circle in action and took notice of the inventive and creative teaching method. This ultimately resulted in Pugh’s recognition at the national level by the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), a national organization that develops and delivers innovative programs, products and services that empower educators to support the success of each learner.

The Socratic circle teaching method is included in the ASCD’s “Questioning for Classroom Discussion: Purposeful Speaking, Engaged Listening and Deep Thinking,” by Jackie Acree Walsh and Beth Dankert Sattes. The book evaluates how questioning and discussion are important components of classroom instruction in order to move students from passive participants to active meaning-makers.

As a follow-up to the book, the ASCD will release a DVD in spring 2017 that will include one of Pugh’s ninth-grade English classes executing the Socratic circle.

Pugh has taught ninth-grade English at MBJH since 2014. Prior to joining MBJH, Pugh taught English at Oak Mountain High School.

– Submitted by Monica Sargent.

Editor's note: This article was edited on Dec. 14 to reflect that Pugh did not develop the Socratic circle, but she rather researched the use of the Socratic circle in multiple classrooms before bringing together those ideas to make her own version.