MBS robotics team wins at Worlds

Members of The Nutria Rats robotics team.

Mountain Brook robotics students have brought home Mountain Brook Schools' first world championship robotics title.

The Nutria Rats, consisting of team members Fletcher Nunnelley, Virginia Cobbs, Jack Brandt and Virginia Kate Brandt, competed in the VEX IQ World Championships in Louisville at the end of April.

This year's VEX IQ challenge started with more than 16,000 robots internationally. The Nutria Rats won the robot skills champion award at the Alabama State Championships, moving on to the world championships in Louisville.

At the start of the competition, they were 27th in the world. Through the two days of competition against teams from more than 30 countries, The Nutria Rats won a world championship divisional title and finished ranked fifth in the world.

Robotics coach James Salvant started the MBS robotics program three years ago with about five members and has seen it grow to over 100 members across five schools in the district.

"It's just amazing, what these kids can do given the opportunity," Salvant said.