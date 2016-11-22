Q&A with MBJH teacher Adam Johnson, one of the Top 100 Flipped Learning teachers in the world

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hayley Young. MBJH teacher Adam Johnson works with a student during a Flipped Classroom lesson.

Adam Johnson, a Mountain Brook Junior High math teacher, was recently named as one of the Top 100 Flipped Learning Global Initiative Educators and one of 50 Worldwide Flipped Global Ambassadors. According to this initiative, Johnson is one of the educators who “has set the standard high and is a master of flipping.”

Q: What is the flipped classroom, and how long have you used it?

A: The flipped classroom is an opportunity for students to view their lessons at home by watching a video, made by me with my voice explaining the concepts and presenting examples. Videos are both visual and auditory and can be rewatched, so this helps students who learn in different ways. The students then come the next day prepared to work problems in class. They are able to ask questions and get help with any challenges they have. The benefit of the flipped class is that it creates dedicated class time where students are able to engage with their teacher and peers in order to solve their work. I have been using the flipped classroom method for approximately 5 years.

Q: How did you learn about the flipped classroom?

A: My brother, who isn’t even an educator, made me aware of Kahn Academy. Exploring this led me to discover the pioneers of this flipped class method and to connect with them, specifically, Jon Bergmann. He challenged me to start making my own videos, which research has shown to be highly effective. He also helped me secure technology software that allows me to make the videos.

Q: Tell us how you implemented this in your class:

A: I spent one year gathering activities and games that made math engaging. Next, I spent another year developing and videoing my flipped lessons. In the third year, I put these two things together and was able to fully implement flipping my class.

Q: Do people do this with other subjects?

A: Yes. Flipped learning works well with math and science because they are both task-driven subjects that require practice, but it can work with any subject. There is a school system in Michigan that has used flipped learning with their entire K-12 system and has seen tremendous results.

Q: Does it work for everyone?

A: Flipped learning works for most, but sometimes I have a student who doesn’t prefer this type of learning. I am willing to work with this student, and the flipped class allows me the time in class to help all students no matter how they learn best ― through flipped learning or traditional methods.

Q: Tell us about being named to these positions.

A: The Flipped Global Initiative is a newly formed organization that was created to support the successful adoption and implementation of the flipped learning model around the world. I am honored to be named to both Top 100 Flipped Learning Global Initiative Educators and one of 50 Worldwide Flipped Global Ambassadors. I am also now certified in flipped teaching.

Q: What do you like about MBJH?

A: I am grateful to be working in this school system. Community is felt everywhere you go here. I have great colleagues who bring their A game on a regular basis. I enjoy working with students who are driven, passionate and are all about doing what is expected of them. I also receive great support from these students’ families. All of these things combined make this a wonderful place to work.

– Submitted by Hayley Young.