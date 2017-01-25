Robert Randolph earns designation of Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Patti Ann Randolph. MBHS senior Robert Carter Randolph received his Eagle Scout rank in December.

Robert Carter Randolph, a member of Boy Scout Troop 53, was presented with his Eagle Scout Award at his Court of Honor ceremony Dec. 18 at St Peter’s Church.

As part of his requirements to reach the rank of Eagle, Robert completed all requirements for the top scouting honor earning 23 merit badges — 12 of which were required and the others electives and his Eagle project.

During his time in Scouts, Robert has served in several leadership roles including Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Assistant Patrol Leader. He also received the Order of the Arrow Award, which is the honor society of Boy Scouts.

But it wasn’t all work; he also got to go on many campouts, ski trips and even a sailing trip to the Bahamas. For his Eagle project, Robert built a retaining wall and planter for St Peter’s Anglican Church.

Robert, the son of Patti Ann and Rich Randolph, joined Boy Scouts in the spring of his fifth-grade year and is now a senior at Mountain Brook High School.

– Submitted by Patti Ann Randolph.