Spartan Council holds annual kickball tourney

Since 2012, the Spartan Council, Mountain Brook Junior High School's student leadership group, has raised more than $100,000.00 to fight multiple sclerosis.  

The Kick MS Kickball tournaments, which have become annual events, involve students in having fun while raising money to fight a disease that affects so many.  

What began as a singular fundraiser has now grown into an annual event that involves several hundred students each year.  

The MS Society of Alabama/Mississippi helps to sponsor the events, which are held in August and November of each year.  

– Submitted by Hayley Young.

