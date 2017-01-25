Spartan Council holds annual kickball tourney

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hayley Young. Ninth-grade Kick MS Team One Kick Wonder: Parker Tamucci, Riley Smith, Adam Tamucci, Edward Berry, David Stone, Cooper Cashio, Lillie Young, Margie Cashio, Frances Lyon and Emma Sanders.

Since 2012, the Spartan Council, Mountain Brook Junior High School's student leadership group, has raised more than $100,000.00 to fight multiple sclerosis.

The Kick MS Kickball tournaments, which have become annual events, involve students in having fun while raising money to fight a disease that affects so many.

What began as a singular fundraiser has now grown into an annual event that involves several hundred students each year.

The MS Society of Alabama/Mississippi helps to sponsor the events, which are held in August and November of each year.

– Submitted by Hayley Young.