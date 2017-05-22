Mountain Brook congratulates newest graduates

× 1 of 40 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Graduates from the MBHS class of 2017 received their diplomas on May 22, 2017 after many years as Spartans. × 2 of 40 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Graduates from the MBHS class of 2017 received their diplomas on May 22, 2017 after many years as Spartans. × 3 of 40 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Graduates from the MBHS class of 2017 received their diplomas on May 22, 2017 after many years as Spartans. × 4 of 40 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Graduates from the MBHS class of 2017 received their diplomas on May 22, 2017 after many years as Spartans. × 5 of 40 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Graduates from the MBHS class of 2017 received their diplomas on May 22, 2017 after many years as Spartans. × 6 of 40 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. As the class of 2017, 373 students spent four years together in the halls of Mountain Brook High School. But after just a few steps across the stage on May 22, their years as Spartans were behind them and they looked to the future.

While the evening did start off with a short delay due to traffic, upon entering the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University, the students were greeted with applause and smiles from their friends and family, all of whom braved the weather to support them.

Now-alumni Carter Kampakis, Chase Robinett and Ellen Louise Gorman addressed their classmates, one by one, to congratulate their class on its accomplishments and celebrate what the future may hold.

Guests were treated to musical appearances by Una Voce and the MBHS Chamber Choir before students received their diplomas, and James Echols closed out the night with a performance of the MBHS alma mater.

In the upcoming months, MBHS graduates will expand their horizons, representing Mountain Brook in 24 different states at 61 different schools.

"The class of 2017 has represented themselves as a group of young adults with tremendous potential," said principal Amanda Hood at the school's honors night last week. "I once heard that you had that you have to believe in someone before they succeed, not after. To the class of 2017, let me say, that we believe in you."