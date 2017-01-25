Christian Glenos, Cowan Moorer finish MBE’s spelling bee on top

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn. MBE spelling bee first runner-up, Cowan Moorer and winner, Christian Glenos.

Twenty-five MBE students competed in the local spelling bee Nov. 29.

Congratulations to sixth-grader Christian Glenos, first-place winner, and fifth-grader Cowan Moorer, first runner-up.

Christian and Cowan competed together for several impressive rounds with Christian finally winning with the word “engineering.”

Christian will go on to represent MBE at the district tournament and hopefully onto the state competition.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.