Fall Boo Bash brings spooky fun to MBE

× Expand Photo by Kimberly Powell. MBE second-grader Cate Axon has fun at the Boo Bash with Principal McCombs and Vice Principal Aaron.

Families of Mountain Brook Elementary came together for an afternoon of spooky fun on Sunday, Oct. 23. Adults and kids of all ages soaked up the beautiful weather, bid at the silent auction and enjoyed carnival activities. Some of the most popular kid attractions included the pie toss, dunking booth and face painting stations. Kids repeatedly toured the “McCombs Manor” haunted house that was run by sixth-graders. The MBHS a cappella chorus and MBHS color guard performed, as well as a DJ. Many happy children won a new pet goldfish at the ping-pong toss. Parents enjoyed bidding on fantastic themed baskets and on-campus activities like “Principal for a Day.” The fun-filled afternoon concluded with a costume contest and announcement of the auction winners.

– Submitted by Katie Morrow.