Lancer Hour focuses on digital citizenship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Mather. MBE technology coordinator Thea Patrick, far right, presents the Lancer Hour with sixth-grade students Flynn Thomasson, Charlie Smith, Tyler Wadlington and Abby Fowler.

At the beginning of October, Mountain Brook Elementary held the first Lancer Hour of the year on the topic of digital citizenship.

Lancer Hours are a chance for administrators, teachers, parents and students to come together to discuss topics that affect elementary students and their families.

The digital citizenship Lancer Hour provided guidance on online safety, social media and leaving a positive digital footprint.

Thea Patrick, MBE’s technology coordinator, gave a presentation outlining the Common Sense Media curriculum that is used at the school, and sixth-grade students from the technology team elective helped facilitate a panel discussion.

Sixth-grader Richard Crommelin noted that the definition of digital citizenship is “how to be safe online.” In response to a question regarding what students wished parents would tell their children about online safety, Flynn Thomasson replied, “use restrictions,” and others on the panel expressed the opinion that younger students should not use social media.

Other conversations occurred relating to leaving a positive digital footprint and knowing the difference between being online and using social media. MBE hopes the impact of this learning will extend into a safe and meaningful digital life for all students.

Prior to the Lancer Hour, parents had a chance to attend a Family Technology Workshop to ask questions and receive support on the technology used by the Mountain Brook school system.

Donna Williamson, the Mountain Brook Schools technology coordinator, said, “We hope parents got the help that they needed. The session was designed around where parents expressed they needed support, such as logging-in with too many passwords, use of the MBS app and CANVAS navigation. Parent suggestions drove us to now having a place where one call can address any questions: mbssupport@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.”

‒ Submitted by Kate Mather.