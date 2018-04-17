Lancers on the Lawn a big success

× Expand Submitted by Kate Mather. Fourth-graders Lucas Catenacci, Trey Vinson and Gaines Drew enjoyed MBE’s Lancers on the Lawn in April.

At the beginning of April, MBE hosted Lancers on the Lawn, a picnic for families of MBE students and staff. Families were able to order food from Miss Dots, and Steel City Pops was in attendance for after dinner treats.

Greg Melville provided music for the occasion, and kids jumped in bounce houses, played basketball and enjoyed the playground. More than 300 people attended the event. Students, parents, teachers and administrators were able to relax and appreciate spending time together as a school community.

MBE thanks co-chairs Kaira Catenacci and Catherine White and members of their committee for orchestrating such a fabulous event.

