Leadership Mountain Brook welcomes new class

Front (l-r): Ella Lukens, Laura Kate Howell, Mills McWhorter, Charles Nicrosi, Hattie Noden, Megan Sumrall, Ann Inskeep, Ferris Schwefler. Back (l-r): Weesa Keller, Alice Monk, Fred Lindsey, Hunter Keel, Caroline Lewis, Vann Logan, Eric Cordover, Will Krueger. Not pictured: Mary Frances Torbert and Fraley Williams.

This year’s class hosted a new member breakfast on Friday, May 4. They shared experiences, looked at this year’s city improvement projects, and discussed plans to continue projects such as Little Leader Day and the Humans of MB Instagram account.

