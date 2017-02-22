MBE 3rd-graders lead food service project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn. MBE students (pictured left to right) McCray Faust, Abbotte Browning and Mary Carlon Feagin organize donated food items for the UAB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Food Pantry.

In January, the MBE third-grade students led a food donation drive to collect items for the UAB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Hospital Food Pantry. The hospital is in great need of high-protein and single-serve items. The food pantry is available to families in need who stay with their infants in the hospital.

MBE students partnered with Cassidy Jacks, who is Miss Iron City, and her organization Feed a Soul, Fill a Heart. Jacks came and talked to the third-grade students about her commitment to fight the hunger epidemic in Birmingham and around the country. She has spent the past several years developing the service initiative and coordinates her efforts with established, local partnerships.

The students were thrilled to organize and lead the service project, and were inspired by Jacks’ work.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.