MBE 5th-graders take on Camp Alpine

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Mather. Coleman Petrey, Harrison O’Dell, Henry Sullivan, Thomas Bazemore and Sam Steiner at Camp Alpine.

In April, Mountain Brook Elementary fifth graders made the highly anticipated annual trip to Camp Alpine in Mentone for a week of outdoor fun. This year’s activities included Cloudland Canyon, caving, Desoto Falls, cliff caves, lots of hiking and much more.

Each child worked hard throughout the week to complete a binder that included journal entries, tree math, nature crosswords, compass work and snake and outdoor education. The camaraderie that was experienced by both the students and parent chaperones was priceless.

Every night concluded with an activity such as a variety “talent” show or celebration dance. As someone who experienced a similar week at Camp Alpine when I was in fifth grade, this week was something these children will never forget.

– Submitted by Bragan Petrey.