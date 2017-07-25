MBE 6th-graders present Disney musical

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Mather. Lead actors in MBE’s “High School Musical Jr.,” from left: Davis Gray as Chad, Ann Morton as Taylor, Benjamin Parrott as Troy, Gray Powell as Gabriella, Catherine Johnson as Sharpay and Blaise LeJeune as Ryan.

The sixth-grade graduating class at Mountain Brook Elementary presented Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” on May 9-11 for students, parents and friends.

Delivering a total of four performances and continuing the annual tradition of a sixth-grade performance, all 89 students in the grade participated.

Taking lead roles in the musical were Davis Gray as Chad, Ann Morton as Taylor, Benjamin Parrott as Troy, Gray Powell as Gabriella, Catherine Johnson as Sharpay and Blaise LeJeune as Ryan.

Selected in large part for its positive thematic elements, the kids energetically broadcast the life lesson that “Everyone is special in their own way, we make each other strong. We’re not the same; we’re different in a good way. Together is where we belong.”

The play was directed by music teacher Shari Dorsett, who retired this year after 28 years at MBE. The musical was choreographed by Lee Moncus.

– Submitted by Kari Kampakis.