MBE Book Fair celebrates books and the joy of reading

× Expand Photo by Shaun Flynn. Libby Kiyak, LMC assistant, and Margaret Hudson, head librarian, enjoy the book fair with first-grade students Arden Turnbull, Charlie Peagler and Grayson Rosemore.

MBE embraced its students’ love of books and reading in November at the annual Scholastic Book Fair. The pirate-themed “Ahoy Bookaneers!” Book Fair was held for three days. Parents and students filled the auditorium and shopped for their favorite books, posters, educational games and fun school supplies. Parents also had the opportunity to purchase books for their child’s classroom. Staffed by PTO volunteers and MBE’s librarians, the book fair is one of the most anticipated annual events at MBE. All of the funds raised are allocated to MBE’s Library Media Center.

-Submitted by Shaun Flynn.