MBE Flag Corps provides service to school and community

Submitted by Kate Mather Members of the MBE flag corps, Joshua Long, Jackson Short, Wells Finch, and Harrison Fell, prepare to raise the flag in front of the school.

Each morning and each afternoon at MBE, four students can be seen performing an important duty: raising and lowering the American flag. Handling the responsibility of our flag is seen as an honor, and eight sixth-grade students are chosen each year to carry out this work: four to raise the flag in the morning and four to lower and properly fold the flag in the afternoon. The flag corps may also perform a flag ceremony at Boosterthon or other special events. Since the flag is our nation’s most prominent symbol, the flag corps was taught respect for and proper handling of the flag at the beginning of the school year.

Chosen students can be boys or girls, have often been involved in Scouts and demonstrate character, responsibility and integrity. Led by faculty advisor Coach Matt Cain, this year’s flag corps consisted of Wells Finch, Grayson Hydinger, Jackson Short, Joshua Long, Harrison Fell, Flynn Thomasson, Rickey Whitworth, Ham Mandell and David Giordano.

Coach Cain recognizes the value this group provides to the school and said, “It is very valuable to our school, city and our country. They are seen by students, teachers, guests, parents and community leaders raising and lowering the flag. They represent Mountain Brook Elementary. These students are taught to take pride in their job and respect for the flag they raise and lower each day.”

As this group of sixth-graders prepares to graduate, MBE is thankful for their service and dedication.

