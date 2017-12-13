MBE holds second annual leadership event

× Expand Photo courtesy of MBE. Lancer League Squires Rhian Platt, Lola Salter, and Macey Robinson acted as tour guides for MBE’s Leadership Showcase.

In October, Mountain Brook Elementary held a Leadership Showcase. This event allowed the community, as well as other local schools, to take a closer look at how MBE students and staff strive to be leaders in everything they do. The showcase was organized by the Lancer League, which is made up of student leadership groups. The tours were given by the Squires; they showed the different groups of people around the school. They took the groups to the LCA room (Lights, Camera, Action), where our live broadcast is filmed. The next stop was the Lancer Lair, where students can go with teachers to have an exciting learning environment and where the groups learned about our school’s Lancer League. Groups also visited the library, where they got to hear about students’ leadership notebooks.

Students in fourth through sixth grade apply to join a Lancer League based on their interests and strengths. There are six groups that make up the Lancer League: Squires, Scribes, Parchment, Heralds, Knights, and Legacy. The Squires lead tours for people who are moving to MBE. The Scribes plan and decorate the bulletin boards throughout the school. The Parchment is MBE’s monthly newspaper; the newspaper is written by sixth-grade students. The Heralds make weekly announcements to each homeroom. The Knights encourage positivity and leadership at the school. Lastly there is Legacy; this group was created by last year’s sixth-grade students. The main goal of Legacy is to plan and implement lessons during Morning Meetings on how to maintain positive friendships.