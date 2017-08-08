MBE Installs new PTO board

In May, the PTO leadership of Mountain Brook Elementary met for a brunch at the home of Bragan Petrey. The 2016-17 PTO President, Kristy Parrott, thanked outgoing officers and chairs and installed the new PTO Board for 2017-2018. Mountain Brook Elementary is thankful for the leadership and service of these officers.

New officers are pictured as follows: Front Row: Ashley Seligson, Secretary; Amy Moore, VP of Communications; Bragan Petrey, President; Ashley Blomeyer, VP of Technology; Suzanne Perkins, President-Elect. Back Row: Ashley Inscoe, Treasurer-Elect; Hill Weathers, Treasurer; Mary Virginia Mandell, VP of Fundraising; Kristy Parrott, Parliamentarian. Not Pictured: Nikki Still, VP of Events, and Mandi Cooper, VP of Volunteers.