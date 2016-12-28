MBE installs water bottle filling stations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emily Cone. Walker and Mary Cate Cone fill water bottles at MBE’s new filling station and drinking fountain.

MBE is celebrating the installation of the first of several water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains. The Elkay’s EZH20 Rapid Water Bottle Filling Station and drinking fountain allows for students to quickly fill their water bottles, which minimizes plastic bottle waste. Students can also sip from the fountains. The first station installed is on the new playground. Several more will be installed inside the school year by VCM Sales, which assisted in making this goal a reality by helping negotiate the purchase. Tommy Prewett at Mountain Brook Schools Facility Department was integral in facilitating the installment. The outdoor water station was funded by the playground campaign, and the remaining indoor stations have been purchased with funds raised by Boosterthon. The filling station and drinking fountain has been widely praised by MBE students and staff.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.