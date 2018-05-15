MBE leadership event celebrates school successes

× Expand Submitted by Kate Mather. Fifth-graders Jack Abenoja, Will Mather, and Reed Smith (left to right) pose with Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key, who was the keynote speaker for the MBE Leadership Celebration in May.

Twice a year Mountain Brook Elementary holds a school-wide Leadership Celebration, which is an opportunity for students to share and celebrate leadership. At the most recent event in May, the school recognized the grade level service projects that had been led by preschool, kindergarten, first grade and second grade.

Additionally, the event highlighted the recent guild meetings — each student chooses a guild for the year, which are clubs about various topics — as well as provided a report on WIGs (Wildly Important Goals).

Perhaps the highpoint of the event was the presentation of the Leadership Award nominees and recipients. Any student or faculty member can nominate any other student or faculty member for his/her leadership and for following the “seven habits” that govern everything that happens at MBE. These nominated students and teachers exemplify leadership behavior and their peers were excited to honor them.

Each Leadership Celebration also features a motivational guest speaker, and this year’s speaker did not disappoint.

University of Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key encouraged students to always try their best at anything they do, no matter how small the task, and to never give up. He reminded the children that anyone can be a leader by having discipline, helping others and generally being a good person. He let them know that success starts right now: the little things you do each day eventually become a habit, either positive or negative.

This Leadership Celebration, along with the guest speaker, was a great way for the MBE community to reflect on its accomplishments for the year.

