MBE named a Common Sense School by national organization

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Mather. Sixth-grader Charlie Smith is immersed in technology as part of his classroom learning environment.

Mountain Brook Elementary was recently named a Common Sense School by Common Sense Education, part of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education and independent voice they need to thrive in a world of media and technology.

Mountain Brook Elementary has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media, while limiting the potential perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy and cyberbullying. This recognition acknowledges MBE’s commitment to creating a culture of digital learning and citizenship, and teaching students how to think critically, behave safely, and participate responsibly.

"We applaud the faculty and staff of Mountain Brook Elementary for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students' education," said Liz Kline, VP of Education Programs, Common Sense Education. “Mountain Brook Elementary deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large."

‒ Submitted by Kate Mather.