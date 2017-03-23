MBE nationally recognized as Lighthouse School

× Expand Photo by Allyson Martin. MBE held Leadership Days through the year that served as stepping stones to achieving Lighthouse Status. Pictured left to right, are students Georgia and Vivi Spotswood and Mary Cate Cone, participating in a Leadership Day event with MBE parents.

This year, MBE received the acclaimed “Leader in Me” Lighthouse School status. This distinction is awarded by the Franklin Covey Leadership Program to honor the attainment of a well-rounded leadership model. According to Franklin Covey, Lighthouse Schools serve as exemplary models of leadership and mentors to other schools. MBE Principal, Ashley McCombs, announced the news in the fall and commented, “Our journey towards excellence at MBE will continue. We know that it is not the recognition we will receive that matters… it is about developing individuals who share their gifts and talents in ways that positively impact others in the world.” There are approximately 3,020 schools across the nation involved in the “Leader in Me” process. MBE now becomes the 241st school among those to reach this milestone. The school will celebrate with a year end fun run and community wide event.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.