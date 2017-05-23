MBE project offers gratitude for police, fire departments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paige Slaughter. Pictured with representatives from the Mountain Brook Fire Department are first-graders, from left: Elle Nielsen, Charlie Peagler, Ann Bishop Coltharp and Braxton Seligson.

Mountain Brook Elementary first-graders organized a service project to show appreciation for the Mountain Brook police and fire departments.

Students collected items for care packages and assembled the goody bags. Mountain Brook policemen and firemen visited MBE to collect the goody bags.

“First grade at MBE was so proud to do something special for the people who protect and serve our community on a daily basis,” said first-grade teacher Paige Slaughter. “MBE collected hundreds of items such as granola bars, travel-sized hand sanitizer, chewing gum, hard candy, instant coffee packets, tissues, crackers and nuts. We wrote cards and attached encouraging words on badges to make sure they knew how much we love and appreciate these selfless officers. It was an honor to give back to these community heroes.”

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.