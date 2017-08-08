MBE students among poetry contest winners

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Mather. Caption: Eva Jane Worthen, shown reading her poem at the Board of Education meeting, came in third place with her poem “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

Three students from Cindy Peavy’s Mountain Brook Elementary third-grade class won awards in the Poetry Society of Virginia’s annual student poetry contest. Baker Cullum placed second with his poem titled “I Am.” Eva Jane Worthen came in third place with her poem “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” McCray Faust’s poem “Dewdrops” earned her first honorable mention.

These students were competing against third- and fourth-graders from across the country. Peavy has had students place near the top of this contest each year that they have entered.

-Submitted by Kate Mather