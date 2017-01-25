Mountain Brook kindergarten enrollment starting Feb. 8

× Expand File photo In-person kindergarten enrollment at Cherokee Bend Elementary will take place Feb. 15.

Kindergarten enrollment for the 2017-18 school year is set to begin at the end of the month.

To enroll a child in kindergarten, first create an online student account. Beginning Jan. 30, an account can be created at mtnbrook.k12.al.us. There, parents can enter their child’s demographic information as instructed, and they can pay for kindergarten items such as supplies and field trips.

The online process must be completed prior to on-site enrollment.

On-site enrollment takes place at the different Mountain Brook elementary schools on the following dates:

► Mountain Brook Elementary: Feb. 8

► Cherokee Bend Elementary: Feb. 15

► Brookwood Forest Elementary: Feb. 22

► Crestline Elementary: March 1

At on-site enrollment, parents will verify residency and complete the enrollment process. Parents should bring proof of residency, a certified birth certificate and a certificate of immunization.

If siblings are already enrolled in Mountain Brook Schools and the family residence has not changed, proof of residency is not required. Bringing a child’s social security card is voluntary, and if there is not a social security number or parents elect not to provide it, an internal number will be assigned.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old before Sept. 1, 2017. For more information, call your child’s school office.