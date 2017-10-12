Norman Drive neighbors sell lemonade for MBE Boosterthon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Mather. Andrew Thurston, Frank Druhan, Jemison Darden, Carter Henderson, Caroline Read, Caldwell Henderson, and Caroline Perkins, as well as several other sales representatives not pictured, netted over $100 dollars for the Boosterthon.

Some enterprising young salespeople decided to put their talents to good use on a beautiful weekend in September by raising money for the Mountain Brook Elementary Boosterthon. Andrew Thurston, Frank Druhan, Jemison Darden, Carter Henderson, Caroline Read, Caldwell Henderson, and Caroline Perkins, as well as several other sales representatives not pictured, held a lemonade stand to raise money for their school. Two days of sales, including some door-to-door, netted more than $100 for their cause. Parents provided support, as well as sales tips, to help maximize sales. Principal Ashley McCombs said that she was proud of the children and wanted them to know that “their efforts and leadership are noticed.”

Boosterthon is a fun run that encourages children to gather pledges from family and friends for each lap that they run, up to 35 laps. The event includes every student, with an emphasis on fitness, character development, and fund raising. This year’s run at MBE, headed by Erica Cone and Shannon Cooley, had a goal of raising $50,000 for the school. All funds raised are to be used for classroom makeovers, allowing teachers to improve their classroom environments to meet individual learning needs. The top pledging class will receive $10,000 for their classroom, with students participating in the design of the updated space. The remaining funds will be divided equally among all certified teachers for classroom improvements of their own, so that all students benefit from the funds from Boosterthon.

-Submitted by Kate Mather