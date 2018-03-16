Retirement Celebration for Stewart Sevier to be held May 6

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stewart Sevier. A former MBE student, Stewart Sevier returned to her old school to work 29 years ago.

The end of this school year will also mark the end of an era at Mountain Brook Elementary: Stewart Sevier will be retiring after 34 years of working for Mountain Brook schools, 29 of those at MBE. As the front office assistant, Ms. Sevier is the face of MBE, greeting most students and parents by name and making everyone feel welcome. She often takes on a variety of roles and attends to the details that make the school run smoothly. She will be sorely missed by her MBE family as she retires to focus on her own family.

A retirement tea to celebrate Ms. Sevier is planned for Sunday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. in the MBE auditorium, and the community is invited and encouraged to attend. Please help us show our appreciation for Ms. Sevier’s commitment and dedication to MBE.

We also need the community’s assistance in gathering information about a time capsule that was buried at MBE in 1960, while Ms. Sevier was a student at the school. We would like to have her open the capsule as part of her retirement celebration, but we need to find it first! If you have any information on this time capsule, please contact Julie Tuck at tuckj@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

-Submitted by Kate Mather