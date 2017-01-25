Robotics team earns 3rd place finish

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn. Standing, from left: Fourth-grader Rebecca Stewart; fourth-grader Syla Steinman; sixth-grader Davis Gray; and sixth-grader Andrew Robertson.

The MBE Robotics Team participated in the VEX Oak Mountain School Qualifying Competition on Nov. 15.

A total of 29 teams competed.

MBE teams 31337K and 31337H worked together for a score of 32 points to earn a third-place finish.

Teams built and programmed their robots and had to complete a challenge using the robots to move blocks and balance on a platform in under a minute.

Both elementary and junior high teams competed against each other.

Robotics is taught at MBE by Ms. Shannon Millhouse and Ms. Jennifer Jinnette.

MBE is beyond proud of these critical thinkers!

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.