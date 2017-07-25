Student leadership group, Legacy, kicks off at MBE

× Expand Photo by Shaun Flynn. Representing the first class of the Legacy group, Mountain Brook Elementary sixth-graders, from left: Katherine Grace Halsey, Mary Jane Lassiter, Caroline Fowlkes, Catherine Johnson, Gill Weintraub and Julia Lawson.

Legacy is the newest member of the Lancer League, which is made up of five different student leadership organizations. Before winter break, a sixth-grade student talked with Principal Ashley McCombs about her idea to form a group whose goal would be to leave a positive legacy at Mountain Brook Elementary.

McCombs said she thought it was an excellent idea and volunteered to sponsor the new Legacy group. Six students volunteered to join, and Legacy was up and running in a matter of weeks.

Legacy “will work to design games and activities that are centered around building positive friendships and recognizing individual worth,” McCombs said. The lessons are presented by the six group members during daily morning meetings to kindergarten through fifth grade classes. The members read books, play games and put on skits.

At the end of each week, the Legacy leaders ask the students to write reflections about what they liked and what could be improved on.

The Legacy group decided on a slogan to represent their work: “Be the light that shines for others.” This means to focus on others instead of oneself. The Legacy symbol or “mascot” is a candle. The candle represents what Legacy hopes to accomplish: Legacy wants to spread the light instead of blowing it out.

In March, the Legacy group focused on “amplifying the light,” which means focusing on the individual self inside or outside of school. Things such as music, sports, arts and grades are important to amplify your light. In April, Legacy focused on “brightening the light.” This centers on teamwork and how to become a better friend. Brightening may include group projects, teams and other ideas.

Lastly, in May, Legacy planned to “spread the light.” This includes helping the community outside MBE.

– Submitted by Caroline Fowlkes, MBE sixth-grader.