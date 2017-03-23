Youth wrestling team places third

× Expand Photo submitted by Oz Chavez. This year’s youth wrestling team was the first Mountain Brook youth team to place third in the Team USA Alabama State Championships.

The Mountain Brook youth wrestling team placed third overall at the Team USA Alabama State Championships on Feb. 3, a feat never achieved previously in Mountain Brook youth wrestling history. Individually, there were five overall state champions, led by Wyatt Chavez (five-time defending state champion), Jude Smith (three-time defending state champion), Stuart Andrews, Jack Demedicis and Henry Meadows. Waylan O’Brien placed second, and Davis Smith recorded a third-place finish.

The team is led by coaches Josh Lovelady, Marcus Brimley, Oz Chavez, Cody Alvarado and Evan Nipper.

– Submitted by Oz Chavez.