Youth wrestling team places third

The Mountain Brook youth wrestling team placed third overall at the Team USA Alabama State Championships on Feb. 3, a feat never achieved previously in Mountain Brook youth wrestling history. Individually, there were five overall state champions, led by Wyatt Chavez (five-time defending state champion), Jude Smith (three-time defending state champion), Stuart Andrews, Jack Demedicis and Henry Meadows. Waylan O’Brien placed second, and Davis Smith recorded a third-place finish. 

The team is led by coaches Josh Lovelady, Marcus Brimley, Oz Chavez, Cody Alvarado and Evan Nipper.

– Submitted by Oz Chavez.

