Mountain Brook Schools hosting second annual Student Showcase

Mountain Brook is aware of the importance of its students in the villages, and on April 24, students will once again have the opportunity to share what they are learning in school with the community during Mountain Brook Schools' second annual Student Showcase.

The inaugural event, which was held last year, proved a successful way for students to share their learning experiences with other residents, and it had about 75 booths of students presenting to community members. Dr. Dale Wisely, director of student services, called the event "a big success," and said the event this year will again have about 75 booths of participating students.

"The most difficult part of this event, as you might imagine, is limiting the number of groups for each school," he said in a release. During the event, students from kindergarten through 12th grade may be sharing new math concepts, collaborative projects or real-life applications of what they are learning, and different fine art groups will host performances.

All residents of Mountain Brook are encouraged to attend the event and enjoy the evening, which will be held around City Hall from 5 to 7 p.m.