Palmer appoints local students to US Service Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cate Cullen. Congressman Gary Palmer stands with local students after appointing them various U.S. service academics.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Rep. Gary Palmer has announced 14 students from Alabama’s sixth congressional district who have received offers and will attend one of the United States Service Academies for their higher education and serve at least five years in the military.

For a student to apply to a service academy, the student must receive a nomination from a congressman, senator, the vice president or the president.

The service academies include the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; the U.S. Air Force Academy; the U.S. Naval Academy; the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The USCGA does not require a congressional nomination.

“Every year I have the honor and privilege of nominating outstanding students from the Sixth District of Alabama for an appointment to our nation’s service academies,” Palmer said. “Receiving an appointment to a service academy is a competitive process with each academy having an acceptance rate of less than 15 percent. I am pleased to announce the 14 students from Alabama’s sixth district who received my nomination and accepted an offer from a U.S. Service Academy.

“Please join me in congratulating these outstanding individuals and their families as they embark to learn at the highest levels and serve America in extraordinary ways.”

The students and their schools are as follows:

► John Allen Bass from Chelsea High School received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

► Wiley Burns from Riverside Military Academy received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy

► Kaley Ann Fulton from Marion Military Institute (Hewitt-Trussville High School) received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

► Davis Holley from Spain Park High School received an appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

► Ryan Kirk from Mountain Brook High School received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy

► Daylen McGhee from Shades Valley High School received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

► George Moore from Briarwood Christian School received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

► Duncan Morris from Mountain Brook High School received an appointment to the U.S.Naval Academy

► Elexus Oliver from Thompson High School received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

► Stav Pappas from Mountain Brook High School received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

► Blake Randle from Oak Mountain High School received an appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

► Gunnar Schultz from Oak Mountain High School received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy

► Jackson Weyhe from Hewitt-Trussville High School received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy

► Sarah Whitley from Oak Mountain High School received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy

– Submitted by the office of Rep. Gary Palmer.