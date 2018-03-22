2018 Highlands Helps Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Highlands School. Members of the Highlands School community gathered Feb. 24 on the Highlands campus for the annual Highlands Helps Day.

Members of the Highlands School community gathered Feb. 24 on the Highlands campus for the annual Highlands Helps Day. Projects included improvements and maintenance to the Highlands campus as well as off-campus projects serving St. Martin’s in the Pines, Community Kitchens, Ronald McDonald House, First Light, Backpack Buddies, East Lake Initiative and Greater Birmingham Humane Society.